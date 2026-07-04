El Nino blamed for Delhi monsoon arriving 5 days late
Delhi's monsoon arrived on July 2 this year, five days later than usual and the first July start since 2021.
The holdup? Blame < em>El Nino, a weather pattern that warms up Pacific Ocean waters and messes with India's rains by sending moist air away and letting dry air settle in.
India's June rainfall down 39%
June 2026 was India's fifth-driest June since 1901, with rainfall down by 39% nationwide.
Delhi got just 41.8mm of rain instead of the usual 74.1mm.
The rain finally came thanks to an unusual western disturbance from the Mediterranean mixing with the monsoon trough, pulling in moisture from both the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.
IMD forecasts rain through July 8
The India Meteorological Department says light to moderate rain will stick around through July 8, picking up from July 5, but < em>El Nino could still keep things unpredictable this season.