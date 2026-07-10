IMD has warned of weak southwest monsoon

El Nino could disrupt India's monsoon, IMD warns

By Mudit Dube 01:01 pm Jul 10, 202601:01 pm

What's the story

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that India's southwest monsoon could weaken again due to the strengthening of El Nino conditions over the Pacific Ocean. The warning comes after a period of widespread rainfall across the country for nine consecutive days, bringing some relief from heatwave. However, this respite may be short-lived as atmospheric conditions are expected to become less favorable for rainfall from mid-July onwards.