El Nino driven drought affects 53.2% of India's landmass
India
India is facing a tough drought season right now, mostly because of El Nino.
53.2% of India's landmass is experiencing some degree of drought, and that is up from about 46% just last week.
The monsoon rains have been 15% lower than usual, leaving 41% of districts short on water.
Goa 94.6% drought, regional crops threatened
Goa has the largest proportion of its area under some degree of drought at 94.6%, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Sikkim.
Goa, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana are also badly affected.
With so little rain, key crops like tur and soybeans are at risk, especially in Maharashtra and Karnataka, as the monsoon wraps up.
If this keeps up, farmers across these states could be looking at a really challenging season.