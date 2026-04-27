El Nino fuels 47°C heat and may weaken India monsoon

India Meteorological Department issues heat alerts

Heat waves are sweeping through states like Punjab, Haryana, and Maharashtra and are expected to stick around until late June.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for several regions.

The extreme heat could affect rural incomes as it may weigh on agricultural output and reduce reservoir levels.

Experts such as Madan Sabnavis point out that both agriculture and construction work are taking a hit.

IMD is also urging farmers to protect their crops while warning people engaged in outdoor work about rising health risks due to prolonged exposure.