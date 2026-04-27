El Nino fuels 47°C heat and may weaken India monsoon
Get ready for a seriously hot summer: El Nino is making things worse this year, with some places already hitting around 47 degrees Celsius in April.
Mahesh Palawat from Skymet says this weather pattern is not only turning up the heat but could also mean a weaker monsoon across India and Southeast Asia.
India Meteorological Department issues heat alerts
Heat waves are sweeping through states like Punjab, Haryana, and Maharashtra and are expected to stick around until late June.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for several regions.
The extreme heat could affect rural incomes as it may weigh on agricultural output and reduce reservoir levels.
Experts such as Madan Sabnavis point out that both agriculture and construction work are taking a hit.
IMD is also urging farmers to protect their crops while warning people engaged in outdoor work about rising health risks due to prolonged exposure.