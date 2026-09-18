El Nino pushes India toward driest monsoon since 2009
India
India is on track for its driest monsoon since 2009, with rainfall already 15% below the long-term average so far, as a strengthening El Nino curbs rainfall.
The IMD forecast a 10% shortfall for this season back in May.
If things don't improve, this year could be the weakest monsoon since 2009.
Crops threatened, India allows sugar imports
Less rain means trouble for farmers growing rice, sugar, and cotton, crops that rely on solid monsoons.
Food prices are already climbing (inflation hit 5.95% in August), so the government's stepping in with duty-free sugar imports and onion subsidies to help keep things in check.