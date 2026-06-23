El Nino threatens sugarcane yields in Maharashtra and Karnataka India Jun 23, 2026

India's sugarcane crop is facing a tough season, thanks to El Nino messing with the monsoon.

Experts say Maharashtra and Karnataka, where nearly half of India's sugarcane comes from, face potential yield losses if the monsoon remains weak.

The All India Sugar Trade Association says production this season (2026) is expected to be in the range of 400-420 million tons (and could fall to around 390 million tons if rainfall disappoints), down from last year (2025)'s level of about 420 million tons.