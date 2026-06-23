El Nino threatens sugarcane yields in Maharashtra and Karnataka
India's sugarcane crop is facing a tough season, thanks to El Nino messing with the monsoon.
Experts say Maharashtra and Karnataka, where nearly half of India's sugarcane comes from, face potential yield losses if the monsoon remains weak.
The All India Sugar Trade Association says production this season (2026) is expected to be in the range of 400-420 million tons (and could fall to around 390 million tons if rainfall disappoints), down from last year (2025)'s level of about 420 million tons.
State water gaps threaten sugarcane output
Karnataka's reservoirs got a boost from recent rains, but Maharashtra's water levels haven't improved.
Uttar Pradesh has enough water for irrigation, though some eastern areas are still dry.
Overall, India's sugarcane output is projected at 400-420 million tons this year, and could fall even further if the monsoon stays weak.
Rising costs and unpredictable weather are making things especially tough for farmers right now.