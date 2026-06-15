IMD predicts moderate El Nino conditions during July-August

El Nino to intensify by September, warns IMD

By Mudit Dube 02:27 pm Jun 15, 202602:27 pm

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The El Nino weather phenomenon, which began over the Pacific Ocean earlier this month, is likely to intensify by the end of September. Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said that moderate El Nino conditions are expected during July and August, likely intensifying toward late September. This phenomenon can impact global temperatures and rainfall patterns, affecting India's crucial monsoon rains.