Elderly Chinese woman spent over ₹4cr, emptied savings at Yongqi
India
A 75-year-old woman in China spent over ₹40 million of her entire savings on beauty treatments at Yongqi Beauty and Hairdressing Company and an affiliated medical beauty clinic.
Her daughter sought help from a Shanghai television program after learning that her mother had spent all of her retirement savings, bringing the story into the spotlight.
Woman's treatments charged up to 20x
Yu's treatments, like skin-tightening and lip tattooing, were priced up to 20 times above normal rates: a single lip tattoo cost her nearly ₹600,000.
The case has sparked debate online about aggressive sales tactics aimed at elderly customers, and highlighted why stronger consumer protections are needed in the beauty industry.