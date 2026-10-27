Elderly woman released from Tihar arrested for alleged Paharganj theft

Police checked over 100 CCTV cameras and used local tips to find her in Uttam Nagar.

They've already recovered ₹185,500 from her and are still looking for the rest of the stolen items.

Turns out, she's a habitual offender with 14 previous cases of thefts and robberies and reportedly used her elderly appearance to avoid suspicion.

The investigation is still ongoing as police look into her record further.