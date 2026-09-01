Election Commission flags over 33L in Delhi draft electoral roll
The Election Commission just flagged over 3.3 million voters for checks in their latest draft electoral roll, released August 31.
Most were flagged due to mismatched names, odd family details, or unrealistic age gaps, basically, stuff that doesn't add up.
This is all part of a big revision push to make sure the voter list is accurate as part of the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Booth officers issue QR code notices
Booth level officers are handing out notices and asking flagged voters to submit documents (using QR codes, pretty handy) within a week.
Those left out can file their claims and objections until September 30.
The North East district has the most people under review, and everything needs to be sorted by October 29 so Delhi's final voter roll can go live on November 4.