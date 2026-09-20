Election Commission issues notices over voter record mismatches in Delhi
India
The Election Commission has sent notices to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, his wife KS Jaishankar, and Election Commissioner SS Sandhu after finding some mismatches in their voter records during the ongoing electoral roll revision in Delhi.
All three have been asked to clarify things as part of efforts to keep voter information accurate.
Jaishankar's filed documents Sandhu spelling error
Jaishankar and his wife got flagged because their names didn't match up with previous records, but they've already sent in the needed documents for verification.
Sandhu's notice was about a spelling error in his name that still needs sorting out.
The commission says this is all about making sure everyone's details are correct and the verification process under the ongoing electoral roll revision.