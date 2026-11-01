Election Commission restores IT wing oversight to Pawan Kumar Sharma
The Election Commission of India (ECI) just switched its IT wing back to being overseen by a Deputy Election Commissioner, after some internal drama.
Things got tense when senior Deputy Election Commissioner Maneesh Garg tried to change the reporting structure without getting the green light, which did not sit well with two other top officials.
They pushed back, leading the ECI to step in and restore proper oversight.
ECI says Maneesh Garg order unimplemented
Now, senior Deputy Election Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma is officially in charge of IT operations, and all paperwork goes through him.
The ECI clarified that Garg's order was never implemented in view of the joint direction by the two ECs.
RTI documents were the basis for the report, and they have told the Supreme Court that the July 28 order was never implemented in view of the joint direction by the two ECs.
For anyone keeping an eye on transparency in big institutions, this is a good reminder that checks and balances are alive and well.