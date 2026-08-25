Election Commission starts door to door voter verification in Jharkhand

Chief Electoral Officer of Jharkhand K Ravi Kumar says the goal is to make sure every eligible family member is on the list at the right polling station.

If you need to sign up or switch your polling spot, officers can help you fill out Form 6 or Form 8.

This year's draft rolls show 2.21 crore voters after a recent update, and there's even a "family together sticker" for households during the verification process.