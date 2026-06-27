Election Commission to refresh voter lists affecting 197.9 million voters

Nearly 394,000 officials to check rolls

This is part of Phase three of a nationwide revision: 16 states and three union territories are getting their rolls checked by nearly 394,000 officials (with help from party agents).

Notably, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh are sitting this round out due to weather and census delays.

Also worth noting: the Supreme Court recently backed the Election Commission's right to run these updates, so it's all official.