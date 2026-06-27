Election Commission to refresh voter lists affecting 197.9 million voters
India
The Election Commission is rolling out a big update of voter lists in Karnataka, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Delhi.
If you're one of the 197.9 million voters here, expect some door-to-door checks as officials make sure the rolls are accurate.
The refreshed lists drop on October 7.
Nearly 394,000 officials to check rolls
This is part of Phase three of a nationwide revision: 16 states and three union territories are getting their rolls checked by nearly 394,000 officials (with help from party agents).
Notably, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh are sitting this round out due to weather and census delays.
Also worth noting: the Supreme Court recently backed the Election Commission's right to run these updates, so it's all official.