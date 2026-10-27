Election Commission transfers officers across 5 states for 2027 fairness
The Election Commission is moving several key officers out of their current posts in Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand to keep the upcoming 2027 elections fair.
District and police officials who have completed three years in a district in the last four years, or will do so by May 31, 2027, in the case of Uttar Pradesh, will be shifted to avoid any bias.
Transfers cover district and police officers
Transfers cover district election officers, returning officers, police officers from Sub-Inspector upward, divisional commissioners, and block development officers.
But if you are at state headquarters or not involved with elections (think teachers or doctors), you are off the hook.
This move follows election laws and aims to give everyone a level playing field as these states gear up for assembly polls next year.