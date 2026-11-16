Elephant kills man in Belur taluk after nearby woman's death
In Hassan's Belur taluk, a 60-year-old man named Hafees Ur Rahman was killed by an elephant while working at a coffee estate, just two days after a similar attack claimed the life of Jayamma, 65, in a nearby village.
With two tragedies in 48 hours, locals are understandably shaken and worried about their safety.
Residents demand trenches and solar fences
After the second attack, residents protested and urged the Forest Department to step up efforts to prevent these incidents.
Officials promised action, but people want real solutions, like trenches or solar-powered fences, to keep elephants away from villages and estates.
The community is hoping for quick changes so everyone can feel safe again.