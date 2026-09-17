Elephant kills migrant Kumar in Devikulam, 3rd in 4 months

A 28-year-old migrant worker from Madhya Pradesh, Kumar, lost his life after a wild elephant attack around 9:30pm on Thursday night in Idukki.

The incident happened around 9:30pm while he was on the road with another worker, who escaped unhurt on the road between Ayyanpara and Kampani estate.

Sadly, this marks the third fatal elephant attack in just four months within the Devikulam Forest Range.