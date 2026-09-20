Eleven dead in Nagaland's Tuensang after reportedly drinking tainted liquor
India
A tragic incident in Nagaland's Tuensang district has left 11 people dead after they reportedly drank tainted liquor over the past week.
The victims showed symptoms such as blurred vision, headaches, and nausea before being rushed to the hospital.
Officials think a specific liquor brand is to blame, and forensic tests are now under way to confirm what happened.
Nagaland tragedy prompts prohibition debate
This tragedy has put Nagaland's decades-old alcohol ban back in focus.
Critics say the law just pushes alcohol sales underground, making illegal booze even riskier.
While the Nagaland Baptist Church Council wants stricter enforcement for public safety, many community leaders argue it is time to rethink prohibition since bootlegging keeps rising.