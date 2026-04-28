Who is Ajay Pal Sharma, 'Singham', deployed in Bengal?

The deployment of Uttar Pradesh's "Singham," IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma, as an observer in West Bengal 's South 24 Parganas has sparked a political controversy. The region is a stronghold of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and has a 36% Muslim population. The controversy intensified when a video surfaced showing Sharma warning supporters of TMC candidate Jehangir Khan against voter intimidation.

Background check Sharma's tough policing style and encounter specialist tag Sharma, currently the Additional Commissioner of Police in Prayagraj, is known for his tough policing style. He has been involved in several high-risk operations across UP and is often called an "encounter specialist." However, his career has not been without controversy. There have been allegations of staged encounters and corruption against him.

Career transition From dentist to IPS officer: Sharma's journey Interestingly, Sharma started his career as a dentist before becoming an IPS officer. He and his brother, who is an IAS officer, prepared for the UPSC exams in 2008 and both were selected. Sharma first came into the limelight during his posting in Rampur in 2018 when he nabbed a man accused of raping and killing a six-year-old girl after a brief encounter.

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Legal troubles Controversies surrounding Sharma In 2021, Sharma claimed to have been involved in at least nine encounter deaths and injured around 190 alleged criminals. He denied any wrongdoing, saying these encounters were not deliberate but just chance. Despite being said to have carried out dozens of encounters as part of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of a "crime-free" UP, Sharma has faced criticism from opposition parties like the Samajwadi Party and TMC over alleged fake encounters and corruption allegations.

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