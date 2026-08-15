Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy faints at Tirupati I-Day, stable
India
Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, 74, fainted while giving a speech at the 80th Independence Day event in Tirupati.
He had been speaking for over an hour before suddenly losing his balance and collapsing on stage.
Thankfully, he received immediate medical attention at the venue and is now stable.
Doctors: Reddy had blood pressure drop
Doctors said Reddy's collapse was due to a sudden drop in blood pressure. Security and officials acted fast to help him, preventing further injury.
For those curious: Reddy has been active in politics since the 1980s, serving with TDP, Congress, YSRCP, and is now back with TDP in Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's cabinet.