Enforcement Directorate finds ₹60cr linked to Nadimul Haque's Urdu newspaper
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has uncovered about ₹60 crore in suspicious financial dealings tied to an Urdu newspaper linked with TMC Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haque.
The probe kicked off after a police FIR and looked into possible illegal money transfers and hawala routes.
Enforcement Directorate searches Nadimul Haque premises
ED teams searched Haque's home, office, and the newspaper's Kolkata site, digging through bank records and digital files.
They flagged major unexplained transactions but haven't made any arrests yet.
The agency is also checking if there are financial ties to the TMC.