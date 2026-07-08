Enforcement Directorate freezes ₹440cr tied to TMC amid election probe
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen ₹440 crore in bank deposits tied to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), suspecting the money was moved through aviation and travel companies to hide its connection to the party's 2024 election campaign.
The action follows accusations that over ₹150 crore was routed in this way, with investigators now digging into whether multiple businesses were used to cover up the funds' origins.
Enforcement Directorate probes 18 accounts
This all started after a cyber fraud complaint in June claimed scam money ended up in TMC accounts.
Police froze three accounts and handed things over to the ED, which is now checking 18 accounts linked to firms like Carewell Travels and Windborne Aviation.