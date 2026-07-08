Enforcement Directorate freezes ₹440cr tied to TMC amid election probe India Jul 08, 2026

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen ₹440 crore in bank deposits tied to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), suspecting the money was moved through aviation and travel companies to hide its connection to the party's 2024 election campaign.

The action follows accusations that over ₹150 crore was routed in this way, with investigators now digging into whether multiple businesses were used to cover up the funds' origins.