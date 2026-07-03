Enforcement Directorate holds 1st aircraft auction for seized Hawker 800A India Jul 03, 2026

Big news: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just held its very first aircraft auction in Hyderabad on July 1, 2026.

The Hawker 800A jet was up for grabs after being seized last year during a fraud investigation at Rajeev Gandhi International Airport, linked to Amardeep Kumar and others.