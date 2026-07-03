Enforcement Directorate holds 1st aircraft auction for seized Hawker 800A
India
Big news: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just held its very first aircraft auction in Hyderabad on July 1, 2026.
The Hawker 800A jet was up for grabs after being seized last year during a fraud investigation at Rajeev Gandhi International Airport, linked to Amardeep Kumar and others.
Enforcement Directorate prioritizes returning seized assets
The Enforcement Directorate says it is sticking firmly to its mission: tracking down dirty money and making sure criminals don't profit.
It is also focused on getting confiscated assets back to real victims and investors, all while keeping things fair and legal.