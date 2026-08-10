Enforcement Directorate probes alleged JPSC result manipulation after Jharkhand protests
India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is now looking into alleged irregularities and result manipulation in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) exams.
This move follows protests across the state, with people demanding fair and transparent hiring for government jobs.
Jharkhand protesters demand JPSC transparency, accountability
Protesters say officials have allegedly been corrupt, making the whole recruitment process feel unfair.
Authorities have said a thorough probe will be conducted to get to the bottom of these allegations, while citizens are demanding transparency and accountability.
For now, protests are taking place as people wait to see what the investigation uncovers.