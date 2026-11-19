Enforcement Directorate says Azam Khan forced land sales, attaches 1,170cr
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) says former Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan used threats and pressure to get farmers in Rampur's Singankhera village to sell land for Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.
The ED has now attached university properties valued at over ₹1,170 crore.
Khan, who is the university's chancellor, is also accused of diverting government resources to the university and its trust.
Azam Khan faces dozens of FIRs
According to the ED, while serving as a minister (2012-2017), Khan allegedly funneled state funds and material meant for public works into building up the university, sometimes disguising payments as donations.
There are also reports that homes were demolished in 2016 to clear space for the campus.
With over 25 FIRs and multiple money laundering investigations by ED against him, Khan faces serious questions about abuse of power and corruption.