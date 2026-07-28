Enforcement Directorate says betting platforms allegedly generated 36000cr to 43400cr

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) just dropped some big news: betting platforms like Mahadev Online Book (MOB), Skyexchange, and Lotus365 have allegedly generated proceeds of crime of between ₹36,000 crore and ₹43,400 crore over the past seven years.

The investigation kicked off in 2022 and has already led to five chargesheets against 74 persons and entities for money laundering.