Engineer Aryan, 28, dies falling into Noida Sector 57 drain
India
A 28-year-old engineer named Aryan died after accidentally falling into an open drain in Noida's Sector 57 while heading to work.
People nearby rushed to help and tried CPR, but sadly, he could not be saved.
Residents demand better drain maintenance
Aryan's family is blaming the Noida Authority for leaving the drain open, saying it led to his death.
Residents say this is not a one-off. There are other unsafe spots too.
CCTV footage showed a person stepping back apparently due to an electric shock, and officials argued waterlogging and poor drainage were really at fault.
Locals are now demanding better maintenance so tragedies like this do not happen again.