Kanpur engineer detained in Russia returns home
What's the story
Chandan Gupta, a Kanpur-based engineer who was detained in Russia, has been released and returned home safely. His wife, Sneha Gupta, confirmed the news through a video. She thanked UFlex Ltd for their legal support and constant communication during the ordeal. "They also hired a lawyer for my husband, with whose help he was released at night," she said. BJP MP Seema Dwivedi and Sarv Vaishya Samaj also played a role in raising awareness about Chandan's case with authorities.
Detention details
Chandan was detained
Sneha, who resides in Moscow, said she was unaware of her husband's detention initially.
Chandan was taken into custody, with his phone and passport confiscated.
A friend present at the time informed Sneha about the situation.
In a viral video, she had expressed fears that he would be pressured to join the Russian military and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's intervention in the matter, adding that her husband had committed no wrongdoing.
Public plea
Chandan works as an engineer in Noida
Sneha had also alleged that foreign nationals were being approached for military recruitment due to personnel shortages in the Russian armed forces.
According to reports, Chandan works as an engineer for a company in Noida Sector 62. The firm also operates in Russia, a person who spoke on the condition of anonymity told HT. Chandan had traveled to Russia for work purposes.
Embassy role
Indian Embassy's response during Chandan's detention
After Chandan's release, she rejected media allegations against him as baseless and without evidence without going into the details.
The Indian Embassy in Russia had earlier acknowledged Chandan's case. They confirmed they were in touch with both Sneha and local authorities.
"As per law enforcement, it is a legal matter under investigation. The Embassy has also sought consular access," it said.
No official statement has been released regarding the allegations or military recruitment process involving him.