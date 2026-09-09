Kanpur engineer detained in Russia returns home 

Sneha, who resides in Moscow, said she was unaware of her husband's detention initially.

Chandan was taken into custody, with his phone and passport confiscated.

A friend present at the time informed Sneha about the situation.

In a viral video, she had expressed fears that he would be pressured to join the Russian military and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's intervention in the matter, adding that her husband had committed no wrongdoing.