Bengal halts prayers at 136-year-old Kolkata airport mosque over security
What's the story
The West Bengal government has suspended entry passes for congregational prayers at the Gauripur Jama Masjid, also known as Bankra Masjid, inside the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari defended the decision on national security grounds and stressed that airport security takes precedence over everything else. "The location of Kolkata international airport is critical since both China and Bangladesh are close by," he said.
Security issues
Concerns raised about operational risks
The mosque, which is over 136 years old, is located near the airport's secondary runway.
Airport officials said its location poses risks to aircraft operations and has hindered expansion work on the second runway.
Dum Dum Uttar MLA Sourav Sikdar raised concerns about security and operational efficiency due to the mosque's presence within the airport complex.
Religious practices
CM Adhikari clarifies on religious practices
CM Adhikari clarified that the government has not stopped anyone from practicing their religion.
"We have not stopped anyone from practising their religion, unlike what they (the opposition) said about us," he said.
He cited recent observances of Bakrid and Muharram as examples where there were no issues with religious practices.
"Obey the law and act as good citizens," he advised, adding that personal religious observance should not affect others.
Criticism
Mosque committee president, Bengal minister respond
Siddiqullah Chowdhury, president of the mosque committee and former minister, criticized the suspension of prayers. He argued that entries for namaz should not have been stopped while ongoing discussions with airport and government authorities regarding the site were underway.
Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh also commented on the mosque's location within the runway area, saying it had been "deliberately" allowed to remain there.