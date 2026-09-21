Environmental parties had 0% success rate in January-June NGT appeals
What's the story
A recent assessment has revealed that environmental and public-interest parties have had a dismal record in appeals at the National Green Tribunal (NGT) from January to June 2026. The South Asian Reporter on Environment Law (SAREL) analyzed 119 appeals decided by five benches of the NGT during this period. The report found that these parties had a 0% success rate on merits, while project proponents, industry players, and property owners won 30 out of 51 such appeals.
Dismissals
52 appeals were disposed of on procedural grounds
The assessment also highlighted that a large number of appeals were dismissed on procedural grounds.
Out of the 119 appeals, 52 were disposed of on technicalities like limitation, jurisdiction, maintainability or withdrawal. This meant only 67 cases reached the merits stage.
"Around 44% of all appeals were dismissed on limitation, jurisdiction, maintainability or withdrawal without any merits ruling," the assessment stated.
Bench decisions
No success for environmental parties in Western Zone Bench
The analysis showed that environmental or public-interest appeals were dismissed across all NGT benches.
In the Western Zone Bench, all nine such appeals were dismissed, while industry players won 15 of 24 cases.
The Central Zone Bench also saw no success for environmental parties in three appeals, with one industry appeal getting a favorable order.
Southern Zone
Most proponent-side wins involved setting aside rejected clearances
In the Southern Zone, the only environmental appeal was dismissed while industry players, project proponents, and property owners won nine out of 12 merits appeals.
The report also noted that most proponent-side wins before the Western Bench involved setting aside rejected clearances and directing fresh consideration after correcting deficiencies.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted these findings, emphasizing the stark contrast between the success rates of industry and environmental parties.
Conference insights
NGT chief emphasizes need for responsive environmental law
The report's release coincided with an NGT international conference on "The Future of Environment and Climate Dynamics."
NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava emphasized the need for laws and institutions to respond to environmental challenges.
He said environmental law should be responsive and forward-looking, incorporating technology, innovation, sustainable finance, and just transition.