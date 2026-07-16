'Not in good shape but...': Wangchuk refuses to end hunger-strike

"Thousands of you have sent me messages asking me to end my hunger strike," he said.

"What will change if I break my fast?" he asked. "The government will think there is no need for accountability," he said. "The only message the government will receive is that there is no need for accountability. People sit on a protest, and then simply leave the protest."

Despite his deteriorating health, Wangchuk said he can continue his hunger strike for "several more days."