'Not in good shape but...': Wangchuk refuses to end hunger-strike
What's the story
Environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk has entered the 19th day of his indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. The protest, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), is against alleged exam irregularities and the NEET paper leak. They are demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over these irregularities. In a video message, Wangchuk, who is under constant medical supervision, said he is "not in good shape but not so bad either."
Health update
Wangchuk's health details
"Thousands of you have sent me messages asking me to end my hunger strike," he said.
"What will change if I break my fast?" he asked. "The government will think there is no need for accountability," he said. "The only message the government will receive is that there is no need for accountability. People sit on a protest, and then simply leave the protest."
Despite his deteriorating health, Wangchuk said he can continue his hunger strike for "several more days."
Message
CJP said he is 'very weak'
He further said instead of asking him to end his hunger strike, people should join the "peaceful" protest march to Parliament on July 20.
The CJP said he is "very weak" and under continuous medical monitoring.
According to CJP's medical bulletin, he is under 24-hour medical vigilance.
His weight has plummeted to 57.15 kg, down 400 grams in the last 24 hours and roughly 8.9 kg since starting fast.
His blood pressure is 105/76mmHg and oxygen saturation is at 97%.
Legal intervention
PIL filed for medical intervention
A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking urgent medical intervention for Wangchuk.
The petition seeks to shift him to a government hospital and provide necessary medical treatment, including force-feeding if required.
It cites concerns over his deteriorating health and the risk of death within two days if the hunger strike continues.
Twitter Post
Watch video here
I’m Not in good shape but not so bad either...— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 15, 2026
Rather than asking me to break my fast please join me on 20th July... Peaceful March to the Parliament.#cockroachjanataparty #jantarmantar #cjpprotest #chalosansad pic.twitter.com/QZ6VyxVMAR
Political support
Political leaders urge Wangchuk to end fast
Political leaders across parties have urged Wangchuk to end his hunger strike.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said Wangchuk had already "awakened the conscience of the nation" and should now take his fight for students' issues to Parliament.
Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also appealed to him.
Public support
Over 1,800 personalities back protesters' demands
More than 1,800 personalities have backed the protesters' demands in an open letter.
The signatories include actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, writer Arundhati Roy, economist Jean Drze, among others.
They supported Pradhan's resignation but appealed to preserve strength for future struggles.
Calling the matter "urgent," the Delhi High Court has sought the central and Delhi governments' responses on the PIL seeking urgent medical intervention for Wangchuk by Thursday.