EOW picks up Chhattisgarh Congress finance head Ramgopal Agrawal

Ramgopal Agrawal questioned on multiple scams

The EOW is digging into evidence found with Suryakant Tiwari, another accused, including documents and a diary that reportedly tracks crores of rupees tied to Congress Bhawan.

Agrawal is also being questioned about possible links to liquor trade and paddy procurement scams, plus large cash deliveries from other suspects. His son was recently questioned too.

The next steps depend on what investigators uncover during these interrogations.