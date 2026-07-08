EOW picks up Chhattisgarh Congress finance head Ramgopal Agrawal
India
Ramgopal Agrawal, who handles the finances for Chhattisgarh's Congress party, has been picked up by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for questioning.
Authorities say he ignored earlier requests to cooperate in a coal levy scam investigation, which led to a court warrant under anti-corruption laws.
Ramgopal Agrawal questioned on multiple scams
The EOW is digging into evidence found with Suryakant Tiwari, another accused, including documents and a diary that reportedly tracks crores of rupees tied to Congress Bhawan.
Agrawal is also being questioned about possible links to liquor trade and paddy procurement scams, plus large cash deliveries from other suspects. His son was recently questioned too.
The next steps depend on what investigators uncover during these interrogations.