Erramatti Mangayamma welcomes twins via IVF after 57 years
India
Erramatti Mangayamma, after 57 years of marriage, she and her husband welcomed twin girls through IVF, a story that caught attention.
Mangayamma's cesarean birth prompts public debate
Inspired by a neighbor's late-in-life pregnancy, Mangayamma started IVF treatment in 2018 and gave birth via cesarean section under close medical care.
Her story kicked off big conversations about late-age parenthood: some worried about raising kids at such an advanced age, while others pointed out the pressures faced by childless couples.
Even doctors weighed in on the challenges involved with such late pregnancies.