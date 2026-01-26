EU-India trade talks: What's on the table?
India
India's Foreign Minister Jaishankar just hosted top European leaders in Delhi, where Republic Day celebrations doubled as a chance to reboot major trade talks.
The big idea? Both sides want to make it easier—and cheaper—for goods to cross borders, with negotiations back in action after a long pause.
Why does this matter?
If the deal goes through, European cars and wine could get more affordable for Indian shoppers, while Indian electronics, textiles, and chemicals might find new fans across Europe.
It's a win-win move that could shake up markets and open up fresh opportunities for both economies.