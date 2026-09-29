Every October Delhi's AQI more than doubles compared with September
Every October, Delhi's air pollution levels jump sharply: data from recent years show the AQI more than doubles from September to October.
For example, between 2021 and 2025, the average AQI went from 100 in September to 212 in October.
Looking at a longer stretch (2018-2025), the pattern holds: September averaged 104, but October spiked to 228.
Delhi rolls out winter pollution measures
October kicks off the city's worst pollution season.
To fight back, Delhi is rolling out stricter rules: starting October 1, 2026, only vehicles with valid pollution certificates can get fuel (thanks to Automatic Number Plate Recognition systems at fuel stations), construction will be restricted through the winter months, and vehicles registered outside Delhi and below BS-VI emission standards, except CNG or electric vehicles, are proposed to be restricted from entering the city.
The hope is these moves will make winter air a little easier for everyone to breathe.