CJ Roy death case: BJP calls SIT hasty, politically motivated

CJ Roy, the Chairman of the Confident Group and a prominent businessman, allegedly died by suicide on January 30. He was found dead with a gunshot wound from his licensed pistol in his private chamber at the group's Langford Town office in Bengaluru . The incident happened in the presence of income tax officials who were there for a final review of documents seized during earlier raids.

Investigation BJP criticizes SIT as 'Siddaramaiah Investigation Team' The Congress-led state government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe Roy's death. However, the move has drawn criticism from State BJP president BY Vijayendra who called it hasty and politically motivated. He even mocked the SIT as the "Siddaramaiah Investigation Team," alleging such probes are used by ruling parties for protection or suppression.

Defense State ministers defend SIT formation amid criticism Despite the criticism, state ministers defended the formation of the SIT. Law Minister HK Patil said their intention was to ascertain the truth quickly, while Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao stressed that all circumstances including I-T visit needed to be revealed transparently. Rao also raised concerns about public perception of central agencies being misused as "political weapons for blackmail, threats and character assassination."

Advertisement

Allegations 'Tax terrorism' allegations by Mohandas Pai The controversy surrounding Roy's death intensified when veteran venture capitalist TV Mohandas Pai alleged "tax terrorism" by officials. He called for an "open, transparent inquiry" into the matter. These allegations were echoed by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar who claimed that Roy was asked "a lot of questions" before requesting five minutes alone with the officials.

Advertisement

Discrepancies Preliminary findings reveal inconsistencies The SIT's preliminary findings have uncovered several inconsistencies in the initial complaint lodged by TA Joseph, the group's founding director and managing director. Key discrepancies revolve around timing. While some employees claimed they saw Roy entering his chamber around 2:00pm, Joseph's statement indicated it was at 3:00pm. Investigators are also probing Roy's interactions with the I-T team and why no gunshot was reportedly heard despite the room not being fully soundproof.