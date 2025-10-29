Next Article
Ex-Air India colleague bashes pilot over loan dispute
India
In Mumbai, Air India pilot Kapil Kohal, 55, was allegedly attacked by his former colleague Deven Kanani and four bodyguards after he went to Kanani's home to recover ₹5 lakh borrowed by Kanani from his wife's account in November 2004.
During the assault, Kohal shared his live location with family, prompting his son to call the police.
All accused are currently absconding
Police arrived quickly and rescued Kohal, who suffered injuries and was treated at Shatabdi Hospital.
An FIR has been filed against Kanani, his wife Nira, and the bodyguards for causing hurt and rioting. All accused are currently absconding as police continue their investigation.
Kohal and Kanani had been friends since pilot training in 1995 before Kanani was let go from Air India.