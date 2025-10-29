Ex-Air India colleague bashes pilot over loan dispute

All accused are currently absconding

Police arrived quickly and rescued Kohal, who suffered injuries and was treated at Shatabdi Hospital.

An FIR has been filed against Kanani, his wife Nira, and the bodyguards for causing hurt and rioting. All accused are currently absconding as police continue their investigation.

Kohal and Kanani had been friends since pilot training in 1995 before Kanani was let go from Air India.