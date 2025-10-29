India, China hold talks on management of LAC's western sector

India and China held a new round of talks to de-escalate tensions along the western sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Chinese defense ministry announced on Wednesday. The discussions were held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on October 25, 2025, it stated. Both sides agreed to maintain "active and in-depth dialogue" through military and diplomatic channels.

Meeting details Talks held in friendly atmosphere The talks were the first meeting of the General Level Mechanism in the Western Sector since the 24th round of Special Representatives Talks held in August 2025. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said they were held in a "friendly and cordial atmosphere." The Chinese side said both militaries reaffirmed their commitment to avoid misunderstandings and preserve stability along the border.

Ongoing dialogue Economic interdependence continues to grow In July, India and China had "candid" discussions along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. New Delhi said it was "satisfied with the general prevalence of peace" in border areas after those talks. Despite political and military tensions, economic interdependence continues to grow between the two nations. China is India's second-largest trading partner after the United States, with bilateral trade reaching $127 billion last year.

Diplomatic engagement Stabilization of relations since Trump's trade war Since US President Donald Trump's trade war with both countries began, New Delhi and Beijing have worked to stabilize relations. In August 2025, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited China after a seven-year gap for a security summit. Meanwhile, the first passenger flight between India and China in five years took off from Kolkata at the end of October, strengthening bilateral ties through tourism and business travel.