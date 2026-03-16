Ex-CJI Gogoi completes 6 years in Rajya Sabha: Track record

Controversial nomination and mixed legacy

Gogoi's nomination to Parliament was controversial since he was the first ex-CJI to get a seat, raising questions about keeping judges and lawmakers separate.

While he sometimes blamed health and COVID-19 concerns for missing sessions, his overall participation stayed low.

The one time Gogoi did speak up (in a debate on Delhi's governance) he supported changes that some felt undermined a Supreme Court ruling, sparking more debate about his role.