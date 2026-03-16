Ex-CJI Gogoi completes 6 years in Rajya Sabha: Track record
India
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi just finished his six years in the Rajya Sabha, but his track record was pretty quiet.
He showed up for only about half the sessions (53% attendance), didn't ask any questions, never introduced a bill, and spoke in just one debate.
Controversial nomination and mixed legacy
Gogoi's nomination to Parliament was controversial since he was the first ex-CJI to get a seat, raising questions about keeping judges and lawmakers separate.
While he sometimes blamed health and COVID-19 concerns for missing sessions, his overall participation stayed low.
The one time Gogoi did speak up (in a debate on Delhi's governance) he supported changes that some felt undermined a Supreme Court ruling, sparking more debate about his role.