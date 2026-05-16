Ex-merchant navy officer arrested for running cyber-slavery racket
What's the story
A former merchant navy officer, Nagesh Kumar, has been arrested for allegedly running a cyber-slavery racket. The operation lured young Indians to Cambodia and Thailand with promises of high-paying jobs. However, upon arrival in these countries, the victims were held hostage and forced into cyber fraud and online crimes. The Agra Cyber Cell initiated an investigation after receiving complaints from some of the victims who had been cheated and trapped in cyber scam centers.
Ongoing probe
Arrest of Kumar reveals larger network
The investigation by the Agra Cyber Cell revealed a larger network of young Indians being forced into cyber fraud. Several accused linked to this gang have already been arrested and jailed. The police conducted multiple raids across different locations, leading to Kumar's arrest in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. A mobile phone recovered from Kumar is now a key piece of evidence in the case, revealing conversations with foreign companies, particularly Chinese ones.
Global links
Possible international links in this case as well
The police suspect that this cyber-slavery network may have international links, given the evidence found on Kumar's mobile phone. In a similar case, the National Investigating Agency (NIA) has filed charges against five people connected to a human trafficking and cyber-slavery operation in Cambodia. The mastermind of that operation, Anand Kumar Singh, is currently at large. Victims in that case had their passports confiscated and were subjected to mental and physical torture if they resisted working for scam companies.