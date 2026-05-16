Ex-merchant navy officer arrested for running cyber-slavery racket

The investigation by the Agra Cyber Cell revealed a larger network of young Indians being forced into cyber fraud. Several accused linked to this gang have already been arrested and jailed. The police conducted multiple raids across different locations, leading to Kumar's arrest in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh . A mobile phone recovered from Kumar is now a key piece of evidence in the case, revealing conversations with foreign companies, particularly Chinese ones.

Global links

Possible international links in this case as well

The police suspect that this cyber-slavery network may have international links, given the evidence found on Kumar's mobile phone. In a similar case, the National Investigating Agency (NIA) has filed charges against five people connected to a human trafficking and cyber-slavery operation in Cambodia. The mastermind of that operation, Anand Kumar Singh, is currently at large. Victims in that case had their passports confiscated and were subjected to mental and physical torture if they resisted working for scam companies.