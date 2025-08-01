Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna convicted in 2021 lockdown rape case
Former MP Prajwal Revanna, grandson of ex-Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, has been convicted by a Bengaluru court for raping a 47-year-old domestic worker during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2021.
The assaults happened at his family's farmhouse in Hassan and their city home.
His sentencing is set for August 2, 2025.
This is just one of four sexual offense cases he faces.
Revanna also charged with voyeurism, criminal intimidation
Revanna was found guilty not just of rape, but also voyeurism, criminal intimidation, and sharing intimate images without consent.
The trial began in May 2025 after a FIR was filed last year and moved quickly despite attempts to delay it.
Prosecutors presented DNA evidence matching Revanna's, video footage he recorded himself, and testimony from multiple witnesses.
The victim was reportedly abducted to stop her from testifying against Revanna's parents, who are facing separate charges.