India rejects UK report claiming state-sponsored threats abroad
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has pushed back against a UK human rights report that claims India targets its critics overseas using tools like Interpol and surveillance.
The MEA called the allegations "baseless" and said they're coming from sources with an anti-India agenda, including groups like Sikhs for Justice.
This isn't just a diplomatic spat—it highlights growing worries about how countries handle dissent beyond their borders.
The UK report pointed to a big jump in MI5 probes into foreign state threats since 2022.
With India's name on the list, the conversation around diaspora safety, free speech, and international relations just got even more complicated.