India just launched a dedicated drone platform
India just rolled out the Bharat Drone Stack—a new online platform connecting local drone makers and parts suppliers, thanks to the Drone Federation of India.
The goal is simple: make the country less dependent on foreign parts and keep things running even when global supply chains get shaky.
Already, 180+ Indian companies making homegrown drone components are part of it.
Targeting to reduce imports by 75%
The platform wants to bring together over 550 companies and 5,500 professionals, aiming to cut imports by 75% and create around 50,000 jobs.
It's also tackling big issues like over-reliance on Chinese parts and scattered R&D efforts.
With India's drone market expected to hit $11 billion by 2030—and government policies backing local innovation—this move could put India on the map as a global drone leader.