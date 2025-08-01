Maharashtra issues new rules for Ganesh immersion: What are they
Heading into Ganeshotsav on August 26, 2025, Maharashtra has rolled out fresh rules after the Bombay High Court issued guidelines for the immersion of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols.
Now, every PoP idol must have a big red circle on its back so it's easy to spot during immersion—this is all about keeping pollution in check while people celebrate.
Who will be responsible for all this?
Idol makers and sellers need to keep detailed sales records tied to their licenses.
Festival organizers will be registered by local authorities, who'll also track what each idol is made of.
Idols up to six feet tall can only be immersed in special artificial ponds set up by the city; bigger ones can go into natural water if there's no other option, but local agencies have to clean up after since PoP dissolves slowly.
State Pollution Control Board is leading the campaign
The state Pollution Control Board is kicking off a campaign for greener Ganeshotsav vibes.
These new rules cover all festivals with idol immersions until March 2026—so it's not just about this year.
The goal: less pollution, cleaner water, and a better balance between tradition and caring for the environment.
