Maharashtra issues new rules for Ganesh immersion: What are they

Who will be responsible for all this?

Idol makers and sellers need to keep detailed sales records tied to their licenses.

Festival organizers will be registered by local authorities, who'll also track what each idol is made of.

Idols up to six feet tall can only be immersed in special artificial ponds set up by the city; bigger ones can go into natural water if there's no other option, but local agencies have to clean up after since PoP dissolves slowly.