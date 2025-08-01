378 deaths due to tiger attacks in India since 2020
India has seen 378 people lose their lives to tiger attacks between 2020 and 2024, with Maharashtra facing the highest toll—218 deaths, including a sharp spike in 2022.
Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh also saw dozens of fatalities.
The growing number of human-tiger encounters is raising serious questions about how we manage both wildlife and community safety.
Tigers outside protected areas
Tiger deaths aren't just a problem for people; over half of the 667 tiger deaths since 2021 happened outside protected areas.
Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh top this list too.
To help both humans and tigers, the government is rolling out the "Tigers Outside Tiger Reserves" project across 80 forest divisions in 17 states, aiming to reduce conflict and keep these big cats safer wherever they roam.