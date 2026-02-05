Ex-SC judge receives call from cyber fraudster pretending to be cop India Feb 05, 2026

A cyber fraudster called former Supreme Court judge J. Chelameswar, pretending to be from the Bengaluru cybercrime cell.

The scammer claimed Chelameswar's phone number was linked to government fraud and tried to intimidate him.

A complaint was received at the Office of the Commissioner of Police by Bharat Parashar, Secretary General of the Supreme Court, about the call, and now Bengaluru police are looking for the culprit.