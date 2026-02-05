Ex-SC judge receives call from cyber fraudster pretending to be cop
A cyber fraudster called former Supreme Court judge J. Chelameswar, pretending to be from the Bengaluru cybercrime cell.
The scammer claimed Chelameswar's phone number was linked to government fraud and tried to intimidate him.
A complaint was received at the Office of the Commissioner of Police by Bharat Parashar, Secretary General of the Supreme Court, about the call, and now Bengaluru police are looking for the culprit.
Case registered, investigation underway
Police have registered a case and started investigating. This isn't the first time officials have been targeted—last year, other high-profile figures faced similar scams.
In response to these rising digital crimes (which have cost people around ₹3,000 crore nationwide), the Supreme Court recently ordered a CBI probe into cyber frauds like this one, calling for tougher action against scammers.