Ex-staffer alleges favoritism harassment money mishandling at Ram Janmabhoomi Trust
A former staffer at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has come forward with some tough allegations, saying the trust played favorites, harassed employees, and mishandled money.
The whistleblower says they spent around 18 months working at the temple.
All this is surfacing while authorities are already investigating a theft involving temple donations.
Six arrests prompt Janmabhoomi Trust reforms
According to the ex-employee, some staff were made to massage the feet of influential people like Tinnu Yadav (a driver close to a top official).
Others, like former trust member Anil Mishra and Gopal Rai, were accused of harassing employees and running things behind the scenes.
The whistleblower also said jobs went to friends and family of powerful people, with companies allegedly paying commissions for temple contracts.
With six arrests in the donation-theft case, the trust is now considering reforms, including bringing in a retired IAS officer as CEO to clean things up.