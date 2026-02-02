Ex-Telangana CM KCR questioned in illegal phone tapping case
Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) was questioned by the SIT for five hours at his Banjara Hills home over allegations of illegal phone tapping during his party's rule.
The case, filed in 2024, accuses officials of secretly listening in on calls of politicians, journalists, businesspeople, and even judges.
KCR's son, nephew were present too
The SIT based its questions on statements from top accused and ex-intel chief T Prabhakar Rao, plus other arrested officials like suspended DSP D Praneeth Rao.
KCR traveled 70km from his farmhouse after the SIT insisted on questioning him in the city. His son and nephew—both previously questioned—were present too.
The session was fully recorded as protests broke out across Telangana by BRS supporters.
The investigation is still ongoing as more evidence comes to light.