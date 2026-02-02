Ex-Telangana CM KCR questioned in illegal phone tapping case

KCR's son, nephew were present too

The SIT based its questions on statements from top accused and ex-intel chief T Prabhakar Rao, plus other arrested officials like suspended DSP D Praneeth Rao.

KCR traveled 70km from his farmhouse after the SIT insisted on questioning him in the city. His son and nephew—both previously questioned—were present too.

The session was fully recorded as protests broke out across Telangana by BRS supporters.

The investigation is still ongoing as more evidence comes to light.