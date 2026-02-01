Ex-Telangana CM KCR to be questioned in phone-tapping case

BRS supporters plan protests

According to police, former Telangana Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief T Prabhakar Rao and his team allegedly tapped phones to help BRS stay in power, even targeting opposition leaders and judges.

Some officials were arrested in 2024 for tampering with evidence but are currently out on bail.

KCR has pushed back against the allegations in a detailed written reply, but SIT rejected his objections and is moving forward.

Meanwhile, BRS supporters are planning peaceful protests across Telangana as the investigation continues.