Ex-Telangana CM KCR to be questioned in phone-tapping case
Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) is set to be questioned by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) at his Hyderabad home today.
This is part of a major investigation into alleged illegal phone tapping during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, with the case centering on claims that top officials spied on politicians, journalists, and others.
BRS supporters plan protests
According to police, former Telangana Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief T Prabhakar Rao and his team allegedly tapped phones to help BRS stay in power, even targeting opposition leaders and judges.
Some officials were arrested in 2024 for tampering with evidence but are currently out on bail.
KCR has pushed back against the allegations in a detailed written reply, but SIT rejected his objections and is moving forward.
Meanwhile, BRS supporters are planning peaceful protests across Telangana as the investigation continues.