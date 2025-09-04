Ex-village head killed over unpaid loan, say suspects India Sep 04, 2025

Bheemanagouda Biradar, ex-president of a local gram panchayat, was shot dead while getting a haircut in Devar Nimbargi village, Vijayapura district.

Four masked men attacked by throwing chili powder at the barber and then shot Biradar four times at close range. He died later in hospital.

The suspects—Wasim Maniyar, Razivulla Makanadar, Moulasab Borgi, and Firoz Sheikh—surrendered to police and admitted to the murder, citing revenge for being cheated by Biradar in several ways, including an alleged unpaid ₹1 lakh for a promised government house.

Police are also investigating political rivalry as a possible motive.